Workday (WDAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Workday (WDAY) closed at $215.89, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human resources software had gained 4.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.95% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

WDAY will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect WDAY to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $872.21 million, up 29.85% from the prior-year quarter.

WDAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $3.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.53% and +26.29%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for WDAY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. WDAY is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, WDAY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 127.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 65.55.

Meanwhile, WDAY's PEG ratio is currently 4.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WDAY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.