Workday beats Q2 estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast

By Reuters

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as it signed up more companies for its cloud-based financial and human resources software.

Shares of the company were up 1.2% at $189.98 in extended trading.

Subscription revenue in the second quarter jumped 34% to $757.2 million, prompting Workday to raise its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook for the segment. It now sees subscription revenue between $3.06 billion and $3.07 billion.

Workday has been trying to become a one-step solution for all back-office services for small and medium sized businesses in a fiercely competitive market.

The company's net loss widened to $120.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from $86.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, on an adjusted basis, Workday earned a profit of 44 cents, beating estimates of 35 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 32% to $887.8 million, also above analysts' estimates of $872.3 million.





