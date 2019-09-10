Quantcast

WOR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.65, changing hands as high as $37.87 per share. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Worthington Industries, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $31.42 per share, with $46.66 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.79.

