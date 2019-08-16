Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Woodward, Inc. ( WWD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.162 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.39, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWD was $104.39, representing a -12.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.20 and a 52.62% increase over the 52 week low of $68.40.

WWD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). WWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.15. Zacks Investment Research reports WWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 27.49%, compared to an industry average of .5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.