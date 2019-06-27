Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( WWW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WWW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.25, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WWW was $27.25, representing a -31.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.77 and a 2.68% increase over the 52 week low of $26.54.

WWW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) and Deckers Outdoor Corporation ( DECK ). WWW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports WWW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.99%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WWW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WWW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WWW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an decrease of -4.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WWW at 2.42%.