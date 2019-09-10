WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DES

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.94, changing hands as high as $27.19 per share. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DES's low point in its 52 week range is $23.23 per share, with $30.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.16.
