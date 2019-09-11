WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DXJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.34, changing hands as high as $49.98 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $44.86 per share, with $58.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.91.
