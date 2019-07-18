Quantcast

Wirecard deal with AUTO1 first fruit of SoftBank alliance

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard AG said on Thursday it was teaming up with car-dealing platform AUTO1 Group to offer digital financial services to consumers, in its first alliance with a company backed by Japan'sSoftBank Group .

Wirecard struck an alliance in April with SoftBank, whose Vision Fund is behind ride-hailing companies such as Uber , Didi Chuxing, Grab and Ola. As part of the pact, SoftBank is also buying $1 billion in convertible bonds from Wirecard.

The investment by the world's biggest private technology company marked a vote of confidence after Wirecard faced allegations of fraud in a series of investigative reports by the Financial Times.

Wirecard has told shareholders it sees profit potential of between 209 million euros and 273 million euros ($235-$307 million) from its SoftBank alliance over five years. The Japanese conglomerate had invested $460 million in AUTO1 last year.

($1 = 0.8899 euros)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar