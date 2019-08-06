Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Wintrust Financial Corporation ( WTFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WTFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WTFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $66.21, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTFC was $66.21, representing a -28.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.56 and a 7.61% increase over the 52 week low of $61.53.

WTFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). WTFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.82. Zacks Investment Research reports WTFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.02%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.