Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Winnebago Industries, Inc. ( WGO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WGO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WGO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.8, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WGO was $30.8, representing a -26.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.08 and a 55.79% increase over the 52 week low of $19.77.

WGO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) and Lennar Corporation ( LEN ). WGO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports WGO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.76%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WGO Dividend History page.