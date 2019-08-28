Wingstop Inc. (WING) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Wingstop Inc. ( WING ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WING prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $103.14, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WING was $103.14, representing a -3.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.43 and a 81.1% increase over the 52 week low of $56.95.

WING is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). WING's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports WING's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.1%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WING Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WING through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WING as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( PSCD )

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF ( RZG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCD with an decrease of -8.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WING at 3.17%.