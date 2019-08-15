Wind turbine maker Vestas lags forecast as competition and tariffs bite

Reuters





COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Vestas posted lower than expected second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, hit by competitive markets, tariffs and orders received during a steep price decline in 2017.

The Danish company recently hired Henrik Andersen as chief executive, taking the helm at a crucial juncture for a company battling to remain competitive in a maturing market that is being weaned off the generous state subsidies on which the industry was built.

"Prices remained stable in the quarter, but further increases in tariffs, raw material prices and transport costs, continue to increase execution costs, causing our gross margin to decline," Anderson said in a statement.

Andersen, who took the reins on Aug. 1, will have to deliver on a record number of orders, with its wind turbine order backlog at the end of the second quarter amounting to 20.8 GW, equating to 15.9 billion euros ($17.7 billion), up 56% percent from a year ago.

Second-quarter order intake amounted to 5.7 GW, a record quarterly high.

Operating profit before special items fell by roughly 50% to 128 million euros in the quarter, lagging a 143 million euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Its EBIT margin fell to 6% from 11.5% a year ago.

Vestas now expects revenue between 11 billion and 12.25 billion euros this year, compared with a previous forecast of 10.75 billion to 12.25 billion euros. Its EBIT margin before special items is now forecast at 8-9%, compared with previous guidance of 8-10%.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

