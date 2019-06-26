Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WLTW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WLTW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $192.31, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLTW was $192.31, representing a -0.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $192.96 and a 42.98% increase over the 52 week low of $134.50.

WLTW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Aon plc ( AON ). WLTW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.86. Zacks Investment Research reports WLTW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.63%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLTW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLTW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLTW as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions ( BEMO )

ETF Series Solutions ( FTVA )

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA )

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKG )

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 9.05% over the last 100 days. BEMO has the highest percent weighting of WLTW at 4.03%.