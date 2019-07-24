Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WSM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $69.09, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSM was $69.09, representing a -6.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.99 and a 53.52% increase over the 52 week low of $45.01.

WSM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated ( LEG ). WSM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports WSM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.65%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WSM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WSM as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF ( XHB )

Invesco Dynamic Retail ETF ( PMR )

Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF ( QVM )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( USLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 8.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WSM at 5%.