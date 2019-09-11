Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WMB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WMB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.85, the dividend yield is 6.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMB was $24.85, representing a -15.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.55 and a 22.05% increase over the 52 week low of $20.36.

WMB is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). WMB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports WMB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.05%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMB as a top-10 holding:

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF ( TPYP )

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF ( ENFR )

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF ( FTXN )

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF ( PXI )

iShares Russell Mid-cap Value ETF ( IWS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWS with an increase of 1.47% over the last 100 days. TPYP has the highest percent weighting of WMB at 6.71%.