Will Top-Line Growth Buoy Motorola's (MSI) Q2 Earnings?

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results after the closing bell on Aug 1. In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 11.3%. Notably, Motorola surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 9.1%.





For the second quarter, the company is likely to report higher consolidated revenues on a year-over-year basis, supported by healthy growth trajectory.During the quarter, Motorola announced that its APX Project 25 (P25) two-way radios are available for Allegheny county's public-safety communications system. The radios will form an integral part of Maryland FiRST (First Responder Radio System Team) - a statewide 700 MHz radio system built for first responders to communicate across agencies and state borders. The introduction of the two-way radio system has led to enhanced coverage and interoperability with first responders across the state, and is likely to generate additional second-quarter revenues.Motorola has also secured a tender to provide the Israel Railways Company with an advanced push-to-talk over cellular communication solution, which will enhance operational efficiency and passenger safety.With robust organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and favorable growth dynamics, thesegment is likely to record revenues of $1,205 million in the second quarter, up from $1,042 million reported a year ago.The Services and Software segment has been another area of significant focus. During the quarter, Motorola was selected by the Victoria Police in Australia to deploy a new mobility managed service. The solution hinges on facilitating greater situational awareness, safety and productivity of the agency's frontline officers. The application allows Victoria Police to meet a major goal within its BlueConnect program - Connecting police and the community through technology. In addition, Victoria Police is deploying Motorola's high-resolution, cloud-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology for 220 of its highway patrol vehicles.Despite this, thesegment is likely to record revenues of $641 million for the second quarter, down from $718 million generated a year ago.With solid demand across land mobile radio products and other devices, driven by a comprehensive suite of services that ensures continuity and reduces risks related to critical communications operations, Motorola is likely to record healthy top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues for the second quarter is pegged at $1,849 million. In the year-earlier quarter, it generated revenues of $1,760 million.Our proven model shows that Motorola is likely to bea t earnings in the second quarter as it possesses the key components. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is perfectly the case here as you will see below:Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.25% with the former pegged at $1.62 and the latter at $1.60. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter

Zacks Rank: Motorola has a Zacks Rank #3. This increases the predictive power of our model and a positive ESP makes us reasonably confident of an earnings beat.



Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing a negative estimate revisions momentum.



