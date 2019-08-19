Will the Weirdest Perversion in Markets Come to the US?

(Copenhagen)

The inverted yield curve may be odd, and negative yields in Europe may be strange, but the weirdest current perversion of markets (or is it the "new normal"?) is in Denmark specifically. That oddity is the negative rate mortgage. Yes, homebuyers are getting paid to take out mortgages to buy a home. Jyske Bank, Denmark's third largest lender, is offering a mortgage rate of -.50% before fees.

FINSUM : So this is already happening in Europe, but it may have limited effects given the continent's demographic struggles. It is hard to imagine this happening in the US, but if it did, we bet it would cause a housing boom.