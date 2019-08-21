Will Supply Chain Woes Hurt Coty (COTY) in Q4 Earnings?

Coty Inc.COTY is slated to come up with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Aug 28. This cosmetics giant's earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate at an average of 18.6% in the trailing four quarters. Let's see how the company is positioned ahead of the upcoming quarterly results.



Factors Likely to Impact in Q4



Coty is gaining from solid consumer demand for beauty products, strong brand performances and prudent innovations. Such upsides are likely to prevail and support fourth-quarter performance. Markedly, strong brands are an upside to the company's luxury and professional beauty units. The company also gains from its widening e-commerce operations. In this regard, its digital applications and partnerships with online retailers are yielding. Such upsides are likely to work in Coty's favor in the quarter to be reported.



The company is also reaping benefits from cost-reduction efforts as witnessed in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. It strives to boost savings through transformation efforts such as streamlining operations and upgrading systems. Gains from such efforts are likely to boost the company's earnings in fiscal fourth quarter.



Meanwhile, there are certain hurdles in Coty's path that are likely to impede performance in the to-be-reported quarter. In this context, we note that the company is struggling with supply chain hurdles in the consumer beauty and the professional beauty segments. In fact, the company's consumer beauty unit has been dismal for a while. Also, persistent softness in mass beauty categories in the United States and Europe is a concern. These downsides are likely to affect revenues in fiscal fourth quarter.

Coty Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Coty Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coty Inc. Quote

Estimates Picture



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 16 cents per share, which indicates a rise of 14.3% from the year-ago quarter's figure. However, the consensus mark for revenues is at $2,128 million, which suggests a drop of 7.4% from the figure recorded in the year-ago quarter.



What the Zacks Model Unveils



Our proven model doesn't show a beat for Coty this earnings season. For this to happen, a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Though Coty carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates



Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates in their upcoming releases.



Newell Brands NWL has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Kimberly-Clark KMB has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.



US Foods Holding USFD has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>