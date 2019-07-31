Will Strong Equity Markets Drive Legg Mason (LM) Q1 Earnings?

Legg Mason LM is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jun 30) results on Aug 1, after the market closes . Both earnings and revenues are projected to decline year over year.





In the las t report ed quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 32.08%. Higher assets under management (AUM) drove the company's performance. Further, controlled expenses were a tailwind. However, fall in revenues, resulting from lower investment advisory fees, was a major drag in the quarter.Nevertheless, Legg Mason has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 9.51%.

With a stellar earnings record, the company's price performance seems encouraging. For the three-month period ended Jun 30, 2019, its shares have gained 36.4%.



Now, before we take a look at what our quantitative model predicts, let's discuss the factors that are likely to impact fiscal first-quarter results.



Factors at Play



Strong Markets: Performance of equity markets remained impressive during the April-June quarter. The S&P 500 Index gained nearly 8.2% year over year and 3.8% sequentially in the quarter. Moreover, the index measuring international equity performance - the MSCI EAFE - inched up 0.8% year over year but down 1.6% sequentially. This is anticipated to likely drive the Baltimore-based asset manager's results to a large extent.



AUM Might Witness Increase: The asset manager will likely reflect higher AUM on expected overall inflows due to solid markets. Notably, in the quarter, the company witnessed fixed income net inflows, which is a tailwind.



Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, total AUM for the to-be-reported quarter will be up 1.8% to $772 million sequentially.



Revenues Likely to Rise: Investment management fees, which mark a significant portion of the company's revenues, might reflect a rise in the fiscal first quarter. The consensus estimate for investment management fees of $646 million indicates nearly 4.5% sequential increase. Furthermore, distribution and service fees are projected to be up 1.4% sequentially to $74 million in the quarter. However, other revenues are estimated to be down 25.6% sequentially.



Overall, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $708 million indicates a year-over-year fall of 5.3%.



Costs Might Upsurge: With a rise in AUM, distribution and servicing expenses are likely to flare up as well. Moreover, management predicts compensation ratio to increase to 56%, on a sequential basis, reflecting a rise in seasonal expenses related to its annual compensation cycle.



Here is what our quantitative model predicts:



Legg Mason does have the right combination of the two key ingredients- positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better - to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Legg Mason is currently pegged at -0.14%.



Zacks Rank: Legg Mason currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2, which increases the predictive power of ESP. But we also need to have a positive ESP to be confident of a positive earnings surprise



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the June-end quarter's earnings remained unchanged over the last seven days, calling for a year-over-year decline of 10%.



