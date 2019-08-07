Will Pretium Resources (PVG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Pretium Resources (PVG) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this gold mining company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance , with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Pretium Resources, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.17 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +21.43% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pretium Resources has increased 15.56% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.57 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +185% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, one estimate has moved up for Pretium Resources versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 21.28% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Pretium Resources earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power o f earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Pretium Resources shares have added 16.8% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.