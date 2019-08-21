Will McCormick Keep Dazzling on Strong Brands & Saving Plans?

McCormick & Company, Inc MKC appears to be an attractive pick for investors, courtesy of prudent efforts to enhance portfolio and boost savings. This renowned spices and condiments company's shares have gained 18.9% in the past six months compared with the industry 's rise of 6.8%. Let's take a look at some of the key aspects driving this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.





McCormick focuses on saving costs and enhancing productivity through its ongoing Comprehensive Continuous Improvement (CCI) program. Savings through this program and other streamlining actions reached $118 million in fiscal 2018. Moreover, savings from the program aided operating income growth during the first and the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Going ahead, the company continues to expect gaining from such efforts, which is likely to fuel overall profits. For fiscal 2019, the company expects cost savings worth $110 million, which is likely to aid a 25-75 basis points (bps) growth in gross profit margin.



Effective Moves to Boost Portfolio



Strong brands are a key catalyst to McCormick's growth. Moreover, the company is strategically increasing its presence in the food space through acquisitions. The buyout of the food division of RB Foods has added iconic brands like Frank's and French's to McCormick's portfolio. These brands have positioned the company in the leading U.S. condiments category and placed it well for international expansion.

Some of the other noteworthy acquisitions of the company are Italy-based Enrico Giotti SpA and Australia-based Botanical Food Company. These takeovers have also augmented portfolio strength. Going forward, management expects to continue exploring acquisition opportunities as such moves are vital part of the company's long-term growth strategies.





Additionally, the company enhances portfolio offerings through innovation to stay competitive and tap into the evolving demand for new flavors, spices and herbs. Aided by a sturdy brand image, McCormick enjoys strong retail acceptance for its new products.

Further, McCormick has a strong pipeline of product launches for fiscal 2019. New launches are primarily concentrated in categories such as street tacos and meal seasonings. The company is also on track to boost marketing support for existing and new brands.



Wrapping up, such well-chalked efforts have enabled McCormick to develop a strong base business. Moreover, we expect that the company's portfolio strength along with moves to bolster savings will help in offsetting woes like adverse currency fluctuations. That said, we expect the company to maintain a strong footing in the food space.



Check These Solid Consumer Staple Stocks



Inter Parfums IPAR has long-term earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 12.5% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hershey HSY has a Zacks Rank #2 and long-term EPS growth rate of 8%.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI has long-term EPS growth rate of 21.4% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>