Will Disney Stock Dip as Shares Touch 52-Week Highs?

Ever since TheWalt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS ) announced plans to launch their own video streaming service, Disney+, the stock rallied to a new range of between $130 to $143. Even at these 52-week highs, DIS stock is a bargain when compared to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ). It looks like the market has priced in the positive prospects of Disney+. What additional upside does Disney stock have from here?

The company will launch the Disney+ app in the U.S. on Nov. 12 , followed by in Western Europe during the first and second quarter of fiscal 2020. Disney already has a moat with which to grow from when they launch their exclusive animated classics to their subscribers. Neither Netflix nor any other competitor has access to Disney's valuable IP content. At Disney+'s $6.99 a month price point, Netflix subscribers are likely to cancel their service to check out Disney's cheaper streaming offering.

Two Scenarios for Disney+ and DIS Stock

If Netflix loses subscribers due to competitive pricing pressure from Disney, the company's falling revenue will hurt its powerful business model. Netflix sold debt and applies its cash flow to buy original content, attracting more subscribers. If it faces a cash crunch due to an exodus in subscribers, Disney's streaming offering will grow faster as it takes its competitors' business.

If customers sign up for Disney+ but keep to their existing service, Disney may still exhibit incredible growth. It expects to attract 60 million to 90 million subscribers by FY 2024. Two-thirds of its subscribers will come from international markets while the rest are from domestic markets. By comparison, Netflix will have 300 million users.

On a practical level, some consumers might think having all National Geographic and Fox programs available on Disney+ is enough to justify the $6.99 monthly cost on their own.

Box Office Hits and Disney Stock

Disney stock also attracted buyers when the company's Avengers: Endgame brought in $350 million domestically and $859 million internationally. In May, its release of Aladdin brought in $91.5 million opening weekend. As of June 23, it took in $288.6 million in ticket sales . Later this year, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will probably bring in at least $1 billion in total revenue. With strong box office hits expected, though, risks are rising that investors may have already priced the good news into DIS shares.

In its second-quarter earnings report , Disney reported revenue growing 2.5% to $14.92 billion. Earnings rose 81% to $3.53, up from $1.95 last year. When certain items affecting comparability are removed, EPS actually fell 13% to $1.61. Despite the modest results, the stock only pulled back from a $141 high in April to a low of around $130 in May.

Since markets tend to value stocks based on future expectations, investors are reluctant to let the stock fall too much. In past years, whenever the stock fell to around the $90 to $105 level, it would rebound by the end of the year ahead of a Star Wars release.

This time may be no different. If Disney stock, which is trades at 21.6 times forward earnings, falls with the market, value investors may buy the dip. Disney+, the likelihood of more blockbuster hits, and modest stock valuation are reasons to expect the stock going higher.

18 analysts who cover Disney stock have an average price target of $154, according to Tipranks .

The Takeaway on DIS Stock

Disney stock could back down from 52-week highs if markets start to lose steam. If that happens, it will discount Disney stock low enough to attract value investors. And while Netflix shares are holding up, albeit stuck in a trading range of between $340 to $375, Disney is still the preferred long-term steady performer for conservative investors.

As of this writing, the author did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

