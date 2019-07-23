Will Decline in Revenues Dent Nokia's (NOK) Q2 Earnings?

Nokia Corporation NOK is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results before the opening bell on Jul 25. It is likely to report lower revenues in the quarter, primarily due to risks arising from delay in project timings and deliveries despite a ramp up in 5G deliveries, particularly in North America, Japan and China. In the las t report ed quarter, the company witnessed a negative earnings surprise of 166.7%.





During the second quarter, Nokia reportedly leapfrogged into the leading position for commercial 5G deals across the globe, leaving behind the much-fancied Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer, Huawei Technologies. The Finnish telecom equipment provider has also staved off competition from Swiss rival Ericsson to steer ahead in the three-way race.The company has inked various notable deals across several countries to support the seamless deployment of 5G technologies. These include contracts with ANTEL, Uruguay's government-owned telecommunications company; Ooredoo Qatar, a leading telecommunications firm in Qatar; and SoftBank Corp., a premier Japanese telecommunications company, for deployment of high bandwidth and low latency 5G services. China Mobile Communications Corporation also entered into a strategic collaboration to deploy Nokia's AirScale mMIMO Adaptive Antenna for the massive bandwidth and coverage requirements of the Chinese market as it shifts to 5G technologies. All these are expected to get reflected in the upcoming results.During the second quarter, Nokia inked an agreement with Altibox, one of the largest regional telecom service providers in Norway and Denmark, to offer its Gainspeed Unified Cable Access solution to increase the latter's network capacity. In addition, Telefónica Spain, a Spanish multinational telecommunications firm, signed a definitive agreement to utilize Nokia's Deepfield Cloud Intelligence analytics solution to improve network visibility and service capabilities.Despite all these collaborations and service enhancements, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total revenues is currently pegged at $6,058 million. Notably, Nokia reported revenues of $6,339 million in the year-earlier quarter. In addition to escalating costs given the scale of the rollouts underway, a soft European economy due to highly unpredictable Brexit referendum and adverse foreign currency translation are likely to strain the top and bottom-line numbers. Adjusted earnings per share are pegged at 1 cent. The company reported earnings of 4 cents a year ago.Our proven model does not conclusively show that Nokia will bea t earnings this quarter as it does not possess the key components. A stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here as you will see below:Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Nokia has a Zacks Rank #3. Although this increases the predictive power of the ESP, we need to have a positive ESP to makes us reasonably confident of an earnings beat.



Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing a negative estimate revisions momentum.



