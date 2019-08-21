Will Archer Daniels' Solid Growth Efforts Help Revive Stock?

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is in troubled waters for quite some time, primarily due to persistent softness in its Carbohydrate Solutions segment. Notably, decline in production volumes, soft Bio-products results and headwinds related to the Decatur complex are hurting the segment's performance. A weak ethanol industry environment is an added headwind.





Consequently, shares of Archer Daniels have lost 25.8% in a year, wider than the industry 's 20.3% decline. These headwinds have also affected the company's earnings, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight time in second-quarter 2019.





Earnings also plunged 41.2% year over year in the second quarter, while revenues decreased 4.5%. Quarterly results were hurt by persistent unfavorable winter weather conditions in North America and high water conditions in the U.S. rivers, which limited river asset utilization and the competitiveness of U.S. crops in export markets.



Revenue decline across all the segments, except Nutrition, contributed to Archer Daniels' dismal top-line performance in the quarter.



At the Carbohydrate Solutions segment, revenues fell 7.8% owing to adverse weather in North America that impacted results in Starches and Sweeteners, and Bio-products. Further, the segment's adjusted operating profit plunged 22.3% mainly due to weak Bio-products results on account of negative ethanol industry margins. Weather-related impacts affected the segment's revenues by nearly $15 million. Moreover, margin contractions on account of low sugar prices and the Turkish quota on starch-based sweeteners affected the segment's results in EMEA.



Although management expects North American Starches and Sweetener volumes to remain steady, the segment's results are anticipated to be weak in the third quarter of 2019. It also continues to witness a challenging ethanol margin environment, particularly the recent run-up in corn prices .



Quite apparent, these factors resulted in huge downward revisions in the company's earnings estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents and $2.86 for the third quarter and 2019 declined 19.6% and 9.5%, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Strategic Efforts & Readiness Might Aid Growth



While the aforementioned factors make us apprehensive, Archer Daniels' significant progress on its three strategic pillars including optimize, drive and growth look encouraging. Moreover, the company is on track with its Readiness goals of driving business improvement, standardizing functions and enriching consumers' experience.



Progress on the optimize pillar is reflected by the completion of significant global organizational changes, which include reductions in management layers, centralization of activities, removal of positions and the early retirement for eligible employees in the United States and Canada. Also, the company continued to strengthen its U.S. Origination footprint backed by an agreement with Cargill to exchange grain elevators in Illinois and Indiana.

Under the drive pillar, Archer Daniels simplified its operational model by merging the Origination and Oilseeds business segments into a single unit, Ag Services and Oilseeds.



Further, management has centralized the milling management and commercial teams in Decatur, and intends to combine the flour and corn milling businesses to boost efficiency. These simplification actions are likely to aid the company in streamlining decision-making process to drive accountability. Moreover, Archer Daniels remains committed to expand its global centers of excellence, which include key areas like technology, talent and growth.



Lastly, the growth pillar is reflected by the completion of the buyout of Ziegler Group, the leading European citrus flavor provider. This acquisition will aid Archer Daniels to become a global leader in the flourishing natural citrus ingredients space. The company continues to enhance its capabilities in Asia, and lead the industry with innovative solutions. Apparently, it introduced BIOSIPEC - a complete system for shrimp production and launched a line of renewable vegan Omega-3 blends. All these actions are likely to aid the company capitalize significant opportunities and drive results going forward.



With respect to the Readiness program, the company has prioritized 275 Readiness initiatives as of second-quarter 2019. These completed initiatives are likely to generate run-rate benefits of about $500 million on an annual basis, thus on track to deliver $1.2 billion by the end of 2020. Further, management estimates these initiatives to contribute about $250-$300 million in accrued benefits by the end of 2019.



Currently, Archer Daniels has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



3 Better-Ranked Consumer Staples Stocks



The Procter & Gamble Company PG delivered positive earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI delivered average positive earnings surprise of 6.9% in the trailing four quarters. Moreover, the company has a Zacks Rank of 2.



Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD , also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 8.7%.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>