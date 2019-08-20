Quantcast

Why You Should Stay Miles Away from WeWork

(New York)

Anyone who has even glanced at WeWork's disclosures prior to its forthcoming IPO should be worried. The company's obfuscation and highly suspect share and governance structure look worrying. But here is an even more tangible reason to stay away-the company is overvalued by about 20x. Unlike other big tech IPOs recently, WeWork has existing publicly traded competitors, so there are comparables. Check out IWG (formerly known as Regus which is likely a more familiar name). It has $1.6 bn of revenue and $64m of profit. Its market cap is $4.45 bn. The company went public in 2000 and was called a disruptor back then. The company struggled during the recession and its US unit filed for bankruptcy.

FINSUM : There is not much new about WeWork other than branding and hype. The prospects for this IPO and WeWork's future returns are dimming.

