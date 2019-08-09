Quantcast

Why You Should Avoid Dividend Stocks

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Why You Should Avoid Dividend Stocks

(New York)

Despite all the headlines to the contrary, beware of dividend stocks right now. On the surface, dividend stocks look attractive at present, as falling rates make their yields look more attractive. However, picking the wrong ones can be very costly. For instance, the most commonly held high dividend stocks are from blue chips. The problem there is their growth is usually weak and they generally have weaker valuations than the market.

FINSUM : The wrong dividend stocks could go very badly in the current environment, so it will be wise to have a very particular strategy.

