Why U.S. small caps may lag despite U.S.-China trade truce

Reuters





By David Randall

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - A truce in the trade war between the United States and China that pushed large-cap stocks to new record highs Monday does not appear to be enough to buoy the shares of small U.S. companies that are struggling under the weight of higher tariff costs.

Lower margins and less pricing power are preventing small companies from either passing on or weathering the effects of higher trade tariffs to the same degree as large caps, effectively putting a ceiling on their growth prospects, fund managers and analysts say.

"I would not be overweight in small caps right now because the risks are too high relative to large caps," said Barry James, a portfolio manager at James Advantage Funds whose James Micro Cap fund is one of the top-performing small-cap funds for the year to date. "That's eventually going to change and they could have a spectacular run, but this year at least the index overall is not attractive from a risk standpoint."

The Russell 2000 index is dominated by financial and healthcare, two sectors that face the risk of compressed margins from lower interest rates and increased governmental regulation if Republicans lose either the presidency or the Senate in the 2020 elections, James said.

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to resume trade negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump offered concessions to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping when the two met at the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Japan.

"Investor sentiment is much higher as you go up the cap-scale," he said.

WEAKENING GLOBAL ECONOMY

A weak global economy is also weighing disproportionately on small-cap stocks, which are saddled with rising international revenues and feel a greater hit from trade tariffs than large caps, said Venu Krishna, deputy head of U.S. equity research at Barclays.

"The core issue is that global growth is slowing and while the trade war concerns ebb and flow there's a general sense that they are here for longer," he said. "We don't see a catalyst that will push small-caps higher."

Barclay's now estimates that small-caps will post EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) growth of 2% this year, down from its estimate of 5.5% growth earlier this year, Krishna said.

Those economic concerns are pushing investors to pile into companies that seem to be flawless and punish those that might miss analyst estimates or have additional leverage on their balance sheets, said Randy Gwirtzman, a portfolio manager of the Baron Discovery fund.

"If it's not perfect, it's not working right now," he said.

"There are many quality companies that for whatever reason people are just scared of," Gwirtzman said. "People are running to things that have no problems in them and paying a lot, and we'd rather get things with manageable problems at much lower multiples."

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics