Why Thomson Reuters is a Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder
at ETF Channel
, Thomson Reuters Corp is an underlying holding representing 1.09% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF ( PID
), which holds $8,263,232 worth of TRI shares.
Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S
. Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank
characteristics; A.
Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F
. Flawless five year history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E.
Enduring - at least a half-decade of dividend payments.
Start slideshow:
Ten Top S.A.F.E. International Dividend Stocks »
The annualized dividend paid by Thomson Reuters Corp is $1.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/22/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TRI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
TRI operates in the Publishing & Printing sector, among companies like MSCI Inc ( MSCI
), and Pearson plc ( PSO
).