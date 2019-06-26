Why This Morning's Bounce May Be Short-Lived

Maybe it’s just me, but it is beginning to feel as if stock traders are being manipulated. In a conversation yesterday, I jokingly said to someone not to worry about the falling market, as someone from the Trump administration would no doubt say something positive this morning about the trade negotiations and stocks would bounce back.

Sure enough, this morning saw a statement from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that fit that description.

This is getting to be a predictable pattern, but as the pantomime plays out, it is becoming a distraction from data that increasingly suggests that even if a deal is reached, it may be too late to avoid damage to the economy.

Mnuchin’s words sounded reassuring on the surface. Dig a bit deeper, however, and telling us that they “were” ninety percent of the way to a deal tells us nothing about where negotiators are now. Nor is “I think there’s a path to complete this” any great revelation.

Of course you do Mr. Mnuchin; it would be a bit pointless to continue if you didn’t.

The problem is that you and everyone else involved has thought that for the last couple of years, even as the President has continued to expand tariffs in both size and scope.

Yet, despite that, and some worrying data and news, futures are indicating higher openings for all the major stock indices this morning. Yesterday the prospects for stocks were dealt a double blow.

First, the Conference Board’s monthly Consumer Confidence Survey was released, showing that the Consumer Confidence Index declined by more than expected to a new two-year low of 121.5. Lynn Franco, the senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Board made it clear in her accompanying comments what is causing confidence to dip. She wrote: "The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers' confidence."

Since that low in 2017, the market has climbed significantly, so obviously a low reading on the index is no surefire indicator of a falling market. The details of this survey, however, indicate a danger that it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy of trouble ahead. Those surveyed expressed growing concern about business conditions and the job market in the next six months.

The overall view still skews towards the positive in both regards, but if a significant minority are pessimistic enough to cut back their spending, it will have an impact over time.

A more immediate impact may come from the other news yesterday. In a short speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it pretty clear that he would be resisting political pressure to cut rates in a hurry. He didn’t say that meant that there wouldn’t be a cut, but he is a human being and his evident dislike of the pressure being put on him makes a series of cuts less likely.

The ultimate driver of the stock market is corporate profitability, and until earnings show signs of reversing their upward trend there is unlikely to be a significant drop in the stock market. But that market is also a forward discounting mechanism, and what we have seen over the last few days, with falling consumer confidence and a Fed Chair who sounds less likely to cut rates than previously assumed, is a set of circumstances that cast doubt on the future.

In those circumstances, a positive reaction to yet another optimistic comment on trade looks unsustainable in anything but the very short term.