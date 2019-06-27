By Michael Foster

ThereaEURtms a very easy (and costly) mistake you can make when picking funds. And plenty of folks make it every day.

These investors run up on the rocks because this error looks like a good idea, until you dig just a little bit deeper.

Today IaEURtmm going to show you exactly what this mistake is and reveal three laggard funds that just might tempt you into making it. The worst part? They donaEURtmt even pay you a dividend for your trouble!

First, the mistake itself: IaEURtmm talking about choosing a fund because it has one big winner in its portfolio.

Sound like nonsense? ThataEURtms what many people say when I warn them that just because a fund has one killer stock in it, that doesnaEURtmt mean itaEURtms a good fund. But the truth is, this is a useful piece of advice that can help you avoid a big mistake now and in the future.

The Big Winner

To show you what I mean, letaEURtms look at the best non-penny-stock performer of 2019, a company youaEURtmve probably never heard of:A Axsome Therapeutics ( AXSM ).

757% Returns in 6 Months!



Who wouldnaEURtmt want a return like that in half a year? The problem, of course, is finding those winners before everyone else does.

AXSM is a development-stage biotech company mainly working on drugs to battle AlzheimeraEURtms, depression and other common ailments. It has three treatments in Phase 3 trials (for AlzheimeraEURtms, depression and migraines) and four others in Phase 1 or Phase 2 trials.

GreataEUR"and even better if these drugs get final approval, come to market and help future patients. But for now, investors simply canaEURtmt know whether Axsome will become a multi-billion-dollar company (itaEURtms closing in on a $1-billion market cap already) or become worthless as its drugs fail to get approval.

To mitigate the risk of buying a bunch of hopeful drug companies that end up producing nothing, many investors choose a fund with biotech exposure. But that raises a question: would you have done well by investing in a fund holding Axsome in 2019?

The answer is no.

In fact, the top three funds holding this stock have had lackluster returns when we compare them to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY ) . To explain why, let me first introduce you to our cast of characters.

The three funds that have the heaviest exposure to AXSM are:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF ( DWAS )

Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund ( RLPHX )

Bridgeway Ultra-Small Company Market ( BRSIX )

DWAS is a so-called aEURoesmart betaaEUR ETF with fixed rules computers use to buy and sell stocks with minimal human intervention. As such, it only got into AXSM after the stock started to soaraEUR"so we canaEURtmt rely on it to aEURoepickaEUR big winners before the market has woken up to them.

That leaves the two mutual funds, which focus on high-potential micro-cap companies picked by the fundsaEURtm managers. These funds are designed to identify the best companies before the rest of the market does.

Has this strategy worked in 2019? Not really.

A Mixed Bag



Neither fund has beaten the S&P 500aEURtms 18% total return for 2019, which means just choosing the winning AXSM wasnaEURtmt enough.

The reason? One 750% return wasnaEURtmt enough to offset each fundaEURtms losers. If we look at the performance of both fundsaEURtm top holdings in the last year, we see that neither held a ton of big winners like AXSM. Instead, their holdings included duds that have gone down, which explains this chart:

Losing Picks Offset Big Winners



The takeaway? When looking at a fundaEURtms portfolio, we need to go deeper than managementaEURtms best pick. ThataEURtms because these home runs can be a matter of luck, and they can hide many lackluster (or worse) selections.

