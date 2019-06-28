Why the Gold Rally Won’t Reverse

(New York)

Gold has been doing well recently. Between global trade turmoil, a falling economy, and decreasing yields, the metal has thrived. Here are three reasons the gains won't reverse. The first is that the stock market continues to look risky, meaning gold's allure as a safe haven seems assured. Secondly, yields on bonds have a definitively downward direction, which makes gold more attractive. Finally, inflation is unlikely to stay low forever. When it starts to rise, it would give investors another reason to bet on gold instead of bonds.

FINSUM : We don't really think inflation will be much of a factor for gold in the immediate term, but the first two points are material.