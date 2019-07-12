Why the Bitcoin Community Isn't Worried by Trump's Negativity

In a series of tweets yesterday, Donald Trump set about disparaging bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. The bitcoin community has generally declared itself to be delighted by this turn of events, with the CEO of Coinbase saying that it was “achievement unlocked.”

Traders apparently agreed, as the currency’s exchange rate against the dollar (BTC/USD) steadied itself from a big drop as the tweets were released before climbing later in the day and early this morning.

That market reaction is perfectly logical based on experience. Even before the President took office, I pointed out that fading any move engendered by a Trump tweet was a profitable strategy, and nothing over the last two and a half years has changed that view.

Amazon (AMZN) has more than doubled in price over that time despite multiple episodes of negativity from the President’s Twitter feed, while coal stocks have continued to fall out of bed despite multiple expressions of support for the industry. Those are two extreme examples, but Trump’s Twitter account is littered with other instances when trading against the tweet worked out, from Boeing (BA) to Lockheed Martin (LMT) and beyond.

It should be clear by now that as powerful as the office of President is, it is nothing compared to the combined forces of reality and cold hard cash, and Trump’s tweets on bitcoin indicate a denial of the former.

I don’t wish to be ageist as I myself am rapidly approaching 60, but to anyone who has tried to explain the concept of crypto currencies to their grandparents, the fact that a 73 year old man, even one who is a self-declared “stable genius,” doesn’t get it should come as no surprise.

For a generation that didn’t grow up with computers or algorithms, the idea of basing anything on them, most of all a currency, is difficult to grasp.

The arguments made by Trump, that bitcoin is “not a real currency” and is “based on thin air” have a familiar ring to them. When I first started to write on the subject five years ago, that was a common view. It was expressed most frequently and forcefully by some Wall Street CEOs, yet despite their insistence that BTC would soon be going to zero, almost all their firms now trade or invest in some aspect of cryptos.

Let’s take each objection individually.

“Not a real currency” is just simply not true. Bitcoin is used for transactions every day, so is, by definition, a currency. Just because there is no paper version of it doesn’t mean that it isn’t “real.”

The “based on thin air” argument is, if anything, even more ridiculous. The same could be said of any currency. Those green pieces of paper in your pocket only have value because you and others believe they do. That's it. A digital record of a currency is no different.

In fact, a strong argument can be made that bitcoin, based as it is on math and limited as it is in supply, is rooted in something more eternal and solid than the dollar. The U.S. currency is based on the taxing power of a government that is subject to the will of the people, and its value is constantly undermined by expansion of issuance, whereas bitcoin theoretically gains in value due to limited, decreasing supply and is based on an algorithm that cannot be changed for political gain.

There is, I suppose, a danger that a motivated President could attempt to regulate bitcoin and other cryptos out of existence, but before Donald Trump attempts that, he may want to ask Presidents Xi and Putin when they next meet how their attempts to do that went. Both China and Russia have attempted to ban bitcoin in the recent past, but both are currently listed in the top 5 countries in bitcoin trading volume.

The short history of bitcoin has largely been about combating exactly the kind of distrust and lack of understanding displayed in these tweets and overcoming attempts at political control.

So far, it has survived and thrived.

That is not to say that there are no existential risks to bitcoin. Most notably the Wall Street involvement mentioned above exaggerates the inherent volatility in a new currency, negating its role as a store of value. That and the adjustments being made by banks and payment processors to better offer the convenience that users perceive in bitcoin could yet render it redundant at some point.

Those potential issues, however, are still a long way off and, as the market is showing how a few negative tweets, whatever their source, are nothing to worry about.