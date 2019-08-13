Quantcast

Why Texas Instruments is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (TXN)

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel , with a whopping $14.02B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.56% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Texas Instruments Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Texas Instruments Inc. is $3.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 07/30/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TXN, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

TXN+Dividend+History+Chart

