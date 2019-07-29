Why Tech Stocks Aren’t Moving on Antitrust News

(San Francisco)

One of the surprises in the Big tech space has been that top names have not moved as much on news of various antitrust and other probes as one might have expected. Here is why: investors just don't think any current actions will have a material impact on business models. For instance, Facebook agreed to pay a $5 bn fine last week, but that sum is small enough that it does not change Facebook's incentives in any way, it can just keep on doing what it has been.

FINSUM : We think this is a woefully optimistic view. Regulating Big Tech is one of the few areas of strong bipartisan agreement between Trump and the Democrats. The likelihood of it having a material impact on the sector's business model seems high to us.