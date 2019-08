Why Target (TGT) Could Be a Top Value Stock Pick

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn't want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decen t dividends ?





Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value;TGT may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 16.9, its P/S ratio of 0.7, and its decen t dividend yield of 2.6%. These factors suggest that Target is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar o f earnings , and that TGT has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Target Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

But before you think that Target is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 3.5% in the past 30 days, thanks to 11 upward revisions in the past one months compared to none lowers.



This estimate strength is actually enough to push TGT to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



So really, Target is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report