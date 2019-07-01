Quantcast

Why Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 8.8% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel , Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF ( ITOT ), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.07% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ), which holds $198,352,529 worth of SKT shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S . Solid return - hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount - consistent dividend increases over time; F . Flawless history - never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring - at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is $1.42/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 04/29/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SKT, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

SKT+Dividend+History+Chart

SKT operates in the REITs sector, among companies like American Tower Corp ( AMT ), and Crown Castle International Corp ( CCI ).

