Why Stocks Will Fall if the Fed Cuts Rates

The market has the idea that the Fed holds a massive "put". The concept entails that the Fed can effectively set a floor on asset prices because it can take dovish action to support markets at any point. However, that notion is problematic at the moment because a rate cut in the near term may actually induce a correction. In fact, markets look set for a lose-lose scenario. On the one hand, if the Fed does not cut rates, markets will be very disappointed and slump. On the other hand, investors have already priced in a near 100% chance of a rate hike, so it happening won't give markets much of a boost and is more likely just to make investors worry that the economy is headed south.

FINSUM : We hate to say it, but we kind of buy into this view. Maybe not so much that markets will fall even if the Fed cuts rates, but the cuts certainly won't be overly supportive at this point and may lead to a gradual decline.