Why Stitch Fix (SFIX) Could Be Positioned for a Surge

Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX is a provider of online subscription and personal shopping platform that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.





These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on SFIX's earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Stitch Fix could be a solid choice for investors.In the past 30 days, six estimates have gone higher for Stitch Fix while none have gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 3 cents a share 60 days ago, to 4 cents today, a move of 33.3%.Meanwhile, Stitch Fix's current year figures are also looking quite promising, with seven estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 22 cents per share 60 days ago to 32 cents per share today, an increase of 45.5%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stitch Fix, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line



The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 14.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>