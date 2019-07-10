Why Rocky Brands (RCKY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Rocky Brands in Focus

Rocky Brands (RCKY) is headquartered in Nelsonville, and is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The stock has seen a price change of 6.31% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.14 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.03%. In comparison, the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry's yield is 1.01%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.88%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.56 is up 19.1% from last year. Rocky Brands has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.40%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Rocky Brands's payout ratio is 25%, which means it paid out 25% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, RCKY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $2 per share, with earnings expected to increase 6.38% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, RCKY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).