Why Prudential (PRU) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show tha t dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Prudential in Focus

Prudential (PRU) is headquartered in Newark, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 24.57% since the start of the year. The financial services company is currently shelling out a dividend of $1 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.94%. This compares to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.25% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.88%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $4 is up 11.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Prudential has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 13.40%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Prudential's current payout ratio is 34%, meaning it paid out 34% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PRU is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 is $12.73 per share, with earnings expected to increase 8.90% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PRU is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).