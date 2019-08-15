Why Oil Prices May Be Headed Higher

(New York)

All the signs seem to point to commodity prices headed lower. Why you may ask? Pretty simple-the economy looks to be weakening, so demand will be lower at a time when supply will stay high. But no so fast, says Evercore, who argues that oil prices may be in for a counterintuitive rise of at least 19% by the end of the year. Evercore contends that production will be flat this year, as OPEC is curtailing output. At the same time, global monetary policy easing is likely to sustain demand, meaning the basic picture for oil may be more bullish.

FINSUM : We think this is an optimistic view that does not take full account of the worsening economic outlook.