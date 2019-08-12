Quantcast

Why Low Volatility Stocks are a Good Bet

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

(New York)

Low volatility stocks have been the hero of the volatility over the last year. In the past 12 months, the S&P 500 has returned 3.2%. That compares to a whopping 14% plus for low volatility stocks, such as in the S&P 500 low-vol index. By definition, low volatility stocks are boring (think utilities, insurance, and REITs) and have stable earnings. That works well for defending against market swings, but the protection means that valuations are WAY above their long-term average (three standard deviations above). That said, falling rates are very helpful to this class of stocks, so there is wind at their backs.

FINSUM : Despite quite high valuations, we think low vol stocks will continue to do well so long as the trade war continues to plague markets.

