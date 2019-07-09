Why it is Time to Be Greedy with Stocks

(New York)

Greedy is not usually a word associated with anything positive, but in this instance it seems fair. What we mean is that the market's performance through the first half of this year has been so good, that investors need to double down on stocks. That likely sounds counterintuitive, but history tells us otherwise. When stocks have a good first half (and they surely have), then they are 60% more likely to finish the year strongly as well. On that basis it would make sense for investors to put more money into equities or at least don't take any chips off the table.

FINSUM : We like this logic. While we do have some bearish reservations about the market right now, we think Trump is going to make sure to not do anything to derail stocks, as doing so might derail his re-election campaign.