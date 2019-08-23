Why it is a Good Time for Convertible Bonds

(New York)

This is a tough market. Stocks are right near all-time highs and bond yields are near all-time lows. So how can an investor find steady current income and keep the door open to capital appreciation? Enter an underappreciated asset class-convertible bonds. Often referred to as "equities with training wheels", convertible bonds have a lot of the upside of stocks due to their conversion feature, but also the downside protection of bonds because of their income feature. According to a convertible fund manager at Franklin, "You don't get all the equity upside, but you can only fall so far because you have the downside protection of the bond". Look to find converts with 7% of the equity upside of stocks, but only 50% of the downside risk.

FINSUM : Converts have actually outperformed a 60/40 balanced portfolio historically (by almost 2% per year with a similar level of volatility!). Some funds to look at include FISCX, PACIX, and AVK.