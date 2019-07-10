Quantcast

Why Is Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Down 17.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

It has been about a month since the las t earnings report for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP). Shares have lost about 17.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ferrellgas Partners Beats Q3 Earnings, Misses Revenues

Ferrellgas Partners delivered third-quarter fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings of 21 cents per unit, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents by 50%. The partnership generated earnings of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

In the quarter, Ferrellgas Partners' total revenues amounted to $480 million, down 7% from $516 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the reported quarter, nearly 264.1 million gallons of propane were sold, up 7% from 246.3 million gallons in the prior-year quarter. Customer base increased 4% year over year. The partnership's current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations totaled in excess of 54,300, up more than 6% from prior-year quarter's levels.

Total Retail propane sales volume increased approximately 8% and gross margin dollars increased nearly 7% in the quarter under review. Results improved from the prior-year quarter's figures, courtesy of colder-than-normal weather.

Operating expenses amounted to $120 million, up from $116.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

General and administrative expenses amounted to $11.5 million compared with $11.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Interest expenses were $44.2 million, up from $40.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Ferrellgas Partners' cash and cash equivalents were $45.4 million as of Apr 30, 2019 compared with $119.3 million as of Jul 31, 2018.

Long-term debt was $2,084.5 million as of Arp 30, 2019 compared with $2,078.6 million as of Jul 31, 2018.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed a downward path over the past two months.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: FGP


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar