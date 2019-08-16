Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the las t earnings report for eBay (EBAY). Shares have lost about 0.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is eBay due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

eBay Surpasses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2

eBay Inc. reported second-quarter 2019pro-forma earnings of 68 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. The reported figure also improved 28.3% year over year.

Moreover, gross revenues of $2.69 billion increased 2% year over year (up 4% on an Fx-neutral basis) and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

The company continues to leverage structured data and Artificial Intelligence to improve user experience on its platform. Notably, this aided in the growth of active buyers on its platform, in turn driving GMV. Robust improvement of the Advertising and Payment platform drove eBay's top-line growth.

Revenues and GMV

In the second quarter, the Marketplace platform accounted for$2.2 billion of revenues, up 1% year over year on a reported basis and 3% on an FX-Neutral basis. The increase was aided by continual expansion of new user experiences. However, Marketplace GMV was $21.5 billion, down 5% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on a FX-Neutral basis.

StubHub contributed $1.1 billion of GMV, up 5%, and $264 million in revenues, increasing 7% on a year-over-year basis.

Classifieds platforms performed pretty well during the quarter, contributing $271 million to revenues, up 5% year over year and 12% on an FX-Neutral basis.

Total GMV of $22.6 million in the second quarter was down 4% year over year on a reported basis but flat on an Fx-neutral basis.

During the quarter, global active buyers/customers increased 4% from the year-ago period to 182 million.

Margins and Income

Pro-forma gross margin in the quarter was 76.6%, down 80 basis points (bps) year over year.

Adjusted operating expenses of $1.41 billion decreased 9.3% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of sales, sales and marketing& product development expenses, as well as general & administrative costs decreased.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.9% in the second quarter, up 170 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

eBay's balance sheet is highly leveraged, with a long-term debt of $7.2 billion. Cash and short-term investment balance was $4.5 billion at the end of the second quarter versus $4.4 billion in first-quarter 2019.

It generated $744 million in cash from operating activities and spent $182 million on capex. Free cash flow during the quarter was $607 million. The company repurchased shares worth $1.5 billion.

In addition, it paid $120 million in cash dividends during the second quarter.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, eBay expects revenues to grow 1-3% on an Fx-neutral basis to $2.61-$2.66 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected within 62-65 cents and GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations are expected in the range of 40-44 cents.

For full-year 2019, the company expects revenues between $10.75 billion and $10.83 billion, indicating Fx-neutral growth of 2-3%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, eBay has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise eBay has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.