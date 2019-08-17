Why Is Blackstone Group (BX) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the las t earnings report for Blackstone Group (BX). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Blackstone Group due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Blackstone Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Decline





Blackstone reported second-quarter 2019 distributable earnings of 57 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. Moreover, the figure reflects improvement from 56 cents earned in the prior-year quarter.Results benefited from growth in AUM and lower expenses. However, a decline in revenues acted as a headwind.Net income attributable to Blackstone was $305.8 million, down from $742 million in the year-ago quarter.Total segment revenues for the reported quarter were $1.32 billion, down nearly 1.3% year over year. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion.Total revenues on a GAAP basis declined 43.5% year over year to $1.49 billion.Total expenses (GAAP basis) decreased 15.2% year over year to $862.2 million due to a fall in total compensation and benefits costs, and fund expenses.Fee-earning AUM grew 16.5% year over year to $387.86 billion. Total AUM amounted to $545.48 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, up 24.1% year over year. This rise in total AUM was largely driven by $45.1 billion of inflows, partially offset by $10.6 billion of realizations.As of Jun 30, 2019, Blackstone had $4.8 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments, and $10.7 billion in cash and net investments.The company repurchased 7 million shares in the reported quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Blackstone Group has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Blackstone Group has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.