Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Down 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the las t earnings report for BlackBerry (BB). Shares have lost about 2.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BlackBerry due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recen t earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

BlackBerry's Q1 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat





BlackBerry reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended May 31, 2019) financial results. This was primarily driven by growth in software and services business, and lower total operating expenses, which helped narrow GAAP net loss on a year-over-year basis.On a GAAP basis, net loss for the quarter was $35 million or loss of 9 cents per share compared with net loss of $60 million or loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by top-line growth and lower operating expenses. However, non-GAAP net income came in at $5 million or 1 cent per share. The bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.GAAP revenues increased 16% year over year to $247 million. Software and services revenues were $240 million, up 27%. Geographically, North America generated revenues of $160 million compared with $139 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues from Europe, Middle East and Africa were $61 million, up 17.3% year over year, while revenues from other regions totaled $26 million, up 18.2%. Non-GAAP revenues were $267 million compared with $217 million in the year-earlier quarter. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $249 million.By product and service type, non-GAAP revenues fromincreased 5.4% year over year to $137 million.non-GAAP revenues came in at $51 million, benefiting from its acquisition of cybersecurity firm, Cylance. This boosted the company's software and services business as it has provided additional cyber security capabilities with advanced AI and machine learning technology. Non-GAAP revenues fromwere $72 million, up 14.3% year over year, whilenon-GAAP revenues decreased to $7 million from $24 million in the year-earlier quarter.Gross profit was $177 million or 71.7% of revenues compared with $161 million or 75.6% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses decreased to $213 million from $226 million. This was due to favorable adjustment of debentures fair value. Operating loss was $36 million compared with operating loss of $65 million in the prior-year quarter, while non-GAAP operating income was $5 million.During first-quarter fiscal 2020, BlackBerry utilized $64 million of net cash from operations compared with cash utilization of $7 million in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, the company consumed $66 million of free cash flow in the quarter.As of May 31, 2019, BlackBerry had $358 million in cash and equivalents with $645 million of long-term debt. The cybersecurity software and services company's total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments were $935 million as of the same date.BlackBerry has reiterated its outlook on non-GAAP revenue growth and non-GAAP profitability for fiscal 2020. The company expects non-GAAP revenue growth between 23% and 27%, on the back of double-digit percentage increase in billings. It anticipates non-GAAP revenues at IoT to grow 12-16% year over year, while the same for BlackBerry Cylance is likely to grow between 25% and 30%. Non-GAAP revenues at Licensing is projected to decline 5% and non-GAAP service access fees are expected to be between $10 and $20 million of revenues in fiscal 2020. BlackBerry continues to invest in the right opportunities to drive long-term growth and profitability. The company's strong product cycle together with more than 30 impending launches of new secure communication products and services instill optimism.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed a downward path over the past two months. The consensus estimate has shifted -300% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, BlackBerry has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

BlackBerry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.