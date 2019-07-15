Why Investing is Harder Than Physics (And What to Do About It)

Doctor Richard Feynman, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist, once said: "Imagine how much harder physics would be if electrons had feelings!"

While scientific elements behave rationally, markets behave emotionally, which explains why investing is harder than physics; investing means dealing with human emotion and human nature.

In fact, investing math is dead simple in comparison to physics math. But when it comes to investing, taking human behavior into account is a special challenge. Investing well is more about habits and training than mathematical prowess or raw brainpower.

That could be why Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing and mentor to Warren Buffett, once said: "The investor's chief problem — and even his worst enemy — is likely to be himself."

We can see the gap between investing and physics — and the special challenge presented by investing — via Isaac Newton, one of the greatest scientific minds of all time.

Newton is the archetype of scientific genius. Not many people are aware that Isaac Newton lost a fortune — worth millions in today's money — by getting sucked into the world's first stock market bubble.

The South Sea company was founded in 1711 as a British joint-stock company. The South Sea company's biggest asset was its official monopoly on trade with South America and its surrounding islands.

By 1720, the first year the word "bubble" was used in print to reference share prices, the South Sea company's shares had entered a full-blown mania. The following chart shows the South Sea company's share price before and after the mania.

For all his scientific genius, Isaac Newton lost his head like many other investors of the day. It began with a mistake of asset allocation. Instead of maintaining a diversified portfolio, he wound up selling his other securities and putting it all into South Sea shares.

At first, Newton did well, cashing out his shares in early 1720 for an estimated profit of £7,000. But as the share price flew higher still, he couldn't stand watching his friends get rich while sitting on the sidelines. In a disastrous move, he plunged back into South Sea company shares at a much higher level later in the year — just in time to see the bubble collapse.

He wound up losing an estimated £20,000 — multiple millions of dollars in today's money. Without habits, training, and best practices to fall back on, Newton lost control of his emotions — and it literally cost him a fortune.

For investors, a potential remedy is to "think like a scientist" when it comes to the investment process. Because markets, unlike electrons, have feelings — and because individual investors have feelings too — a winning investment process factors human emotions into account.

That means establishing habits and routines to safeguard against emotion-driven mistakes.

Having a list of rules is a good first step. Understanding the "why" behind the rules is a good second step. If Newton had done this, he might have avoided losing the bulk of his fortune.

Though investing can be harder than physics, the principles of good investing are not hard to understand. The challenge is in managing human emotion — a challenge that some of the greatest minds of all time have struggled with.

Dr. Richard Smith, the founder and CEO of TradeSmith, is a pioneer of behavioral investing techniques. His company, TradeSmith, is dedicated to empowering individual investors through the use of intuitive, easy-to-use software tools.