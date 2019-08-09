Why I Have High Expectations for Canopy Growth Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to cannabis stocks, Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC ) stock investors consider it the 800-pound gorilla in the room: a force to be reckoned with, and a destroyer of competitors as well as short-sellers. In terms of brand-name recognition and sheer cash flow, Canopy is second to none, both in Canada and worldwide.

Source: Shutterstock

Nevertheless, with CGC slated to announce its first-quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2020 on Aug. 14, there's a question: investors and analysts are characteristically divided over whether Canopy can continue to bring in strong, consistent revenues. If the results are disappointing, Canopy Growth stock could take a major hit.

I've seen this happen before. So, let's take a look at the data and see what might lie ahead for this cannabis-market dominator.

What's Expected for Canopy Growth Stock?

Analyst expectations form the foundation for earnings results, so we need to identify the consensus projections surrounding CGC stock. Here, analysts forecast that Canopy's sales for Q1 will increase from 94 million CAD to 110 million CAD. That's a change of over 17%. At the same time, these analysts project the company's gross margin to increase substantially, from 15.9% to 22.65%.

These expectations are positive but fairly subdued. They're not overly optimistic. Therefore, against the print, you can reasonably expect an earnings beat. Undoubtedly, analysts are pricing in the recent shock of co-CEO Bruce Linton's abrupt and highly publicized departure. Additionally, they're accounting for the short-term correction that has beset not only the Canopy Growth stock price but the broader cannabis industry.

CGC Still Could Be the Year's Growth Story

If anything could breathe life into Canopy and the broader cannabis sector, it would be a strong earnings performance. This company is a massive influencer among cannabis companies. Thus, a boost in the Canopy Growth stock price could enrich all pot stock owners. It could also mark a trend reversal for the entire industry.

Regardless of how you might feel about CGC, it undeniably has no shortage of cash for these endeavors: research and development, brand building, and other factors that deliver shareholder value. After all, with Corona beer's parent company Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ ) investing over $4 billion into CGC, and with Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter recently proclaiming Canopy "the best investable opportunity" among pot stocks, it's hard to imagine the company failing even in Bruce Linton's absence.

It's All About the Sales

Dummies don't run Constellation. Certainly, they wouldn't pour billions of dollars into a company just to watch it run into the ground. Even without Linton, Constellation believes that CGC can achieve $1 billion in sales by the end of FY 2020. And I tend to concur with their optimistic assessment of Canopy's outlook.

A key driver of sales growth going forward, I believe, will be KeyLeaf Life Sciences . This is a bio-product extraction company that Canopy recently acquired . Personally, I feel that this acquisition will be a key piece of the puzzle.

That's because as the American cannabidiol market expands exponentially, having the necessary infrastructure in place will enable Canopy to meet demand for CBD products. This demand encompasses medical patients as well as the growing consumer base for hemp-infused health and beauty products.

The Takeaway on Canopy Growth Stock

Critics would love to see the Canopy Growth stock price tumble post-earnings, thereby cratering the cannabis market. If my assessment of the data is correct, however, the haters will be disappointed. Instead, a positive earnings surprise will provide "high times" to come for CGC shares.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

